Council hands out £5,700 worth of fly-tipping fines in Peterborough under new powers

More than £5,000 worth of fines for fly-tipping has been handed out by Peterborough City Council in a year.

The fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping were handed out in the first year (May 9, 2016 to May 8, 2017) since councils were given new powers to issue on the spot fines of £150 to £400 for the offence.

Peterborough City Council handed out 52 of these fines, which cost culprits a combined £5,700.

Cleaning up fly-tipping costs the council more than £200,000 every year.

Recently, the city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service set up a new fly-tipping campaign which has seen freighters (large bin lorries) sent to areas in the city to allow residents to remove their bulky waste for free.

