Charity wants to hear ‘What makes you proud of Peterborough?’

A city-based charity is asking: What do you like about the local environment in Peterborough? What change do you want to see? How can the city and surrounding areas be improved?

The independent charity Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) wants to hear your views.

The organisation aims to shape its work to best meet local need, in order to make a real difference and achieve more for the city.

“This is a really great opportunity for residents to let us know their views on how their local environment can be improved,” explains PECT’s Communities Team Manager Karen Igho.

“It’s really important for us to hear from people in Peterborough about what matters to them!

Together we can work towards achieving improvements for local residents, wildlife and the environment.”

Please do get in touch to let PECT know your views. Take part in the survey online at www.pect.org.uk/Proud2BPeterborough and share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #Proud2BPeterborough.

For more information call 01733 568408 or email info@pect.org.uk.