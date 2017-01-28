BUDGET: Private agency to fine fly-tippers under new proposals

A private agency will be brought in to fine fly-tippers under new budget proposals by Peterborough City Council.

The council is proposing that an agency called Kingdom be allowed to patrol the Millfield and New England area of the city and fine anyone caught fly-tipping or spraying graffiti.

The deal would be for a 12 month trial with the costs shared between the city council and Fenland District Council.

The city council would pay £47,000 for the year. It currently spends £250,000 a year clearing fly-tipping in Peterborough.

Kingdom and both councils would each take a share of the money generated by fixed penalty notices that were handed out.

Kingdom staff would be uniformed while at work and their presence would free up the time of Prevention and Enforcement Service officers to focus on the city centre and other parts of Peterborough.

If the proposals are agreed in March it is expected that the agency would start work the following month.

The proposals were announced in the second and final phase of budget proposals which will bridge the council’s £28 million deficit following large government cuts.

The budget also includes plans to invest £187,000 in additional street cleaning services.

This is for:

. A daily two-man hit squad that will target areas that are consistently blighted by litter and fly-tipping

.● Daily street cleaning in the area focused around Gladstone Street and other nearby streets with a mechanical sweeper with a driver and operative

●. A daily presence in Lincoln Road (Millfield) through a Lengthsman. The operative will pick litter, empty bins as well as report fly-tips and other environmental issues.

Those three proposals were originally recommended by a council task-and-finish group.

The budget also confirms plans - first revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph - for the council to end its partnership with Amey which currently operates street cleaning services in the city.

BUDGET STORIES

BUDGET: Council tax now set to rise by 5% to help fund adult social care

BUDGET: New £7.5m regeneration proposed for Millfield and New England in Peterborough