Entry opens for Great Eastern Run

Runners can make it a Valentine’s Day to remember by signing up to take part in the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

Entry for the half marathon officially opens today. This year’s event is promising to be the biggest ever with more than 1,600 people already pre-registered for the race which takes place in Peterborough on Sunday October 8.

Last year saw the highest turnout of runners in its history for the Peterborough City Council-organised race. A total of 4,262 runners ran the half marathon and 1,257 people took part in the Anna’s Hope 5km Fun Run.

The event had the strongest-ever representation from elite runners. One of the fastest UK half marathons, runners came from all over the country and, indeed, the world, with entries from the USA, the Netherlands, Italy and France. The wheelchair race had six entrants.

Councillor Janet Goodwin, the city council’s cabinet member for city centre management, culture and tourism, said: “More than 1,500 runners have already registered their interest for the race on the back of a great 2016.

“We had tremendous support from the Peterborough public last year, resulting in record race entry numbers and a fantastic atmosphere all around the course.

“Whether you’ve run the race before, or this will be your first ever half marathon, we hope to see you on the start line of the Perkins Great Eastern Run this October.”

The Perkins Great Eastern Run is famed for its fast, flat course that gives runners an excellent chance of a personal best. Perkins has been the principal race sponsor since 2006.

David Nicoll, marketing director at Perkins, said: “The Perkins Great Eastern Run gets bigger and better every year and 2017 is on track to be another record year. As a company, we’re very proud to sponsor this event. Since its return in 2006, the Perkins Great Eastern Run has become the largest road race in the East and year on year it brings the community together, both in terms of runners and those who turn out, regardless of the weather, to cheer the participants on.”

Runners also welcome the high-quality goody bags that are given out at the finish line, which include a technical t-shirt, a commemorative medal and other running related treats.

For the sixth year in a row Smiths Motor Group in Bretton are generously providing all the transport associated with the race. This includes the on-the-day race support cars that keep runners abreast of timings and all transport for set-up arrangements including delivering water to the course drink stations.

Phil Lewin, brand manager at Smiths Motor Group, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this fantastic event which 15 of our staff volunteer for including keeping the water stations supplied and driving the mini bus if runners have problems. It’s a day when the city really comes alive and its inspiring to see the thousands of runners at all different levels giving it a go.”

It’s never too early to start training for the big day and from July runners can take advantage of the race’s free weekly training sessions that take place at the Peterborough Embankment Athletics Track.

The sessions cater for runners of all levels of fitness and experience and it’s an opportunity to meet race-day pacers who lead runners around the course at different times from start to finish.

For more information about training and to enter the race visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk