Engines manufacturer is 100th corporate partner for Peterborough Cathedral’s 900 Campaign

Leading employer Perkins has become the 100th corporate partner to sign up to Peterborough Cathedral’s 900 Campaign.

The diesel engines manufacturer’s membership of the 900 Campaign was announced at a recent Corporate Partners’ networking breakfast at the Knights’ Chamber in the Cathedral Precincts.

Members of the Peterborough 900 Corporate Partners scheme after their recent networking breakfast at the Cathedral.

Addressing the partners, Annette Ward, corporate and marketing communications manager for Perkins, said: “As a leading employer in this city, Perkins hopes that by becoming the 100th corporate partner it will encourage more local businesses to pledge their support for a campaign which is already providing impressive new facilities for education and music and for those visiting this tremendous city.”

The campaign is raising funds for developments at Peterborough Cathedral in the years leading up to its 900th anniversary in 2018.

These include installing a more welcoming and level access to the main entrance of the cathedral, opening a new Visitor and Learning Centre and creating new opportunities for young musicians, as well as building an endowment fund to help maintain the Cathedral for future generations.

Peterborough 900 Corporate Partners include a variety of businesses, from small local companies to multi-national organisations.

They can join at different levels and spread their contribution over a period of time.

Those joining benefit from invitations to networking events and special rates for use of the Cathedral’s unique spaces for business entertaining.

For some companies becoming a Corporate Partner can open up opportunities to introduce their products and services to a new client base.

Perkins, based in Frank Perkins Way, supports a number of charities and events across Peterborough including the Perkins Great Eastern Run and the Peterborough Heritage Festival.

For more information about the Peterborough 900 Corporate Partner scheme contact Rachael Clarke on 01733 355366, email campaign@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or visit www.peterborough900.org.uk