Engineers investigating gas supply problems in Oundle

National Grid engineers are working to reconnect properties in Oundle to the gas supply after problems this morning (Thursday).

The problems were noted early this morning, with a statement issued at 5am.

Residents who have been affected are being urged not to turn off their own gas supply, but to wait for engineers to do so.

The cause is still being investigated.

The statement said: “National Grid’s gas emergency engineers are dealing with reports of loss of gas supply to the town of Oundle, Northamptonshire. The cause is being investigated at the moment.

“Engineers are being called in from around the East Midlands this morning to assist with this incident.

“Our engineers will have to visit all properties to safely turn off the gas supply to each property. Please do not turn off your own gas supply. “Our engineers will need to gain access to properties to turn gas supplies off at the gas meter.

“We will keep people updated throughout the incident.

“Please let us know if there are vulnerable customers who may need assistance, such as the elderly.

“If you have any queries please call our enquiry number 0845 835 1111.

“All engineers carry ID badges. Please check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.

“If you smell gas please all the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.”

Updates and advice are available at a specially created Facebook web page.