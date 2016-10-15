Emma completes Great Eastern Run to raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK

A woman who has been battling Crohn’s Disease for the past 20 years has just completed the Great Eastern Run to raise funds for vital research, care and support.

Emma Cook, 28, of Tinwell Road, Stamford, completed the half-marathon on Sunday in a time of two hours and 13 minutes.

So far, she has raised just under £1,000 for charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Emma, a PR account manager, only started running seriously a couple of years ago when she joined the beginners’ group at Stamford Striders running club.

She said: “I run with the Striders every Tuesday night and the support I have had from the club was essential in preparing me for the run.

“It was tough, but I managed to beat my personal target, so I was tired but delighted.”

Emma was cheered on by boyfriend Alastair McMillan and parents Pam and Jon Cook.

Emma was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease – which has no known cure – at the age of nine. Symptoms typically include diarrhoea, severe pain and cramps, fatigue, lack of appetite, and weight loss.

She is currently taking part in a clinicial trial of a new drug, Ustekinumab, at University College London Hospitals which has made a big difference to her life.

Emma added: “For the past two years I have been travelling down to London every month for an injection.

“Although I’m still not totally healthy, it has made a massive difference to my life.

“Before the trial, there was no way I could run a half-marathon.

“It shows the value of clincial trials and ongoing research into new treatments.

“That’s why I’m so keen to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis UK which helps to facilitate the research that gives people like me the hope that one day they might find a cure for this disease.”

To support Emma with a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emma-Cook19