Elite racing car manufacturer in Peterborough hits top gear for 20th anniversary special

Racing car specialist Radical Sportscars of Peterborough has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the production of a one-off special edition.

The elite engineering company, in Ivatt Way, Westwood, has built its Radical RXC Turbo 600R - and it is the 2,000th racing car to come off the firm’s production line.

The Radical RXC Turbo 600R in action - the 2,000th car produced by Peterborough's Radical Sportscars.

Marketing director Nigel Land said: “It is a spectacular achievement especially when you consider that we are the global leader in sports car manufacture.”

The car has been completely designed, engineered and manufactured by engineers at Radical, which employs 134 people.

The special edition, which has a top speed of 180mph and can go from 0 to 60mph in 2.7 seconds, was launched at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It was raced by Radical’s development driver Tom Ashton who set the third fastest time in the supercars and first glance cars category at the festival. (See attached video for footage from Tom’s onboard video of his super quick drive.)

Radical Sportscars' director of marketing Nigel Land. EMN-170707-145553009

Mr Land said: “The Radical RXC Turbo 600R tops a trio of new models released to mark this special anniversary year.

“It follows the launch of the latest evolution of the record-breaking 405bhp Radical SR8 earlier this year, while the second-generation entry-level prototype sportscar, the SR1 was launched at Rockingham.

“The success of these two fantastic new models made scheduling to get the Radical 600R ready for this auspicious event somewhat challenging.

“The teams at our Peterborough HQ that have designed, engineered and manufactured this special car can take immense pride in their achievements, not only today but over the last two decades.”