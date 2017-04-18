Egg-cellent Easter in Stanground thanks to donations from siblings Kieran and Lexie

Firefighters at Stanground got an eggs-citing surprise when a very thoughtful schoolboy dropped by with his dad to deliver some Easter Eggs for the crews.

Eight-year-old Kieron Holland, from Southfields Primary School in Stanground, delivered the eggs to the station with his dad Steve.

The eggs were an idea from Kieran and his sister Lexie, who received so many donated eggs they didn’t just deliver them to firefighters but to elderly residents in Stanground and to the children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital too.