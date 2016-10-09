YMCA boss made Honorary Fellow

YMCA Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CEO, Jonathan Martin, became an Honorary Fellow of Anglia Ruskin University during a ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral.

Jonathan received his award from Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, on stage during the ceremony on Tuesday, and gave a speech to students who marked the formal completion of their degrees.

Jonathan, an esteemed Anglia Ruskin alumnus, joined the YMCA in 1991, initially taking up a role in housing where he was responsible for sourcing and allocating accommodation for 16 to 25-year-olds with medium to high needs.

He progressed within the YMCA, driving change and delivering service enhancements in areas such as youth programmes, health and fitness, operations, and development.

In 2002, he graduated from Anglia Ruskin with a Diploma in Management Studies, and in 2004 he led the merger of two regional YMCAs to form YMCA Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. He was appointed CEO the following year.