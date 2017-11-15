Yaxley school and Peterborough business finalists in national Happiness Awards

A Yaxley shcool and Peterborough business have both been shortlisted in the finals of Britain's only nationwide Happiness Awards.
Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley, is a finalist in the Happiest School category while Inspired To Change Hypnotherapy, based in City Road, Peterborough, is up for Happiest Team.
The awards are run by learning and development company, Laughology, which is the pioneer behind the acclaimed Happy-Centred Schools programme and works with the public and private sector to boost productivity through pioneering initiatives.
The awards celebrate the happiest people and places in the UK and honour individuals and organisations who make a difference to lives and communities through happiness.
It has been a record-breaking year with hundreds of entries. The award panel of independent judges have reached their shortlist decision and winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on Friday, November 17.
The finalists are:
Happiest School
Beckfoot Heaton Primary School and Nursery, Bradford
Kaizen Primary School, Newham, London
Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley, Peterborough
Happiest School Employee
Debbie Field, Coleg Gwent, Crosskeys Campus, Crosskeys
Natalie Reed, Regents Park Community College, Southampton
Gemma Spiers, Paget Primary School, Birmingham
Happiest Pupil
Joseph Edwards, Pelham Primary School, Merton
Callum Carr, St Matthew's Primary School, Luton
Finley Claxton, St Nicholas' CE
First School, Wolverhampton
Happiest Workplace
Burgess Salmon, Bristol
Caridon Property, Croydon
Brampton Recruitment, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Happiest Employee
Joanne Glover, Brampton Recruitment, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Debs Gallagher, Virgin Active, Nottingham
Lucy Ward, Spencers Solicitors, Chesterfield
Happiest Team
Inspired to Change Associates, Peterborough
LACE Partners Ltd, London
The Outward Bound Trust Aberdovey Catering Team, Snowdonia