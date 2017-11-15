Yaxley school and Peterborough business finalists in national Happiness Awards

A Yaxley shcool and Peterborough business have both been shortlisted in the finals of Britain's only nationwide Happiness Awards.

Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley, is a finalist in the Happiest School category while Inspired To Change Hypnotherapy, based in City Road, Peterborough, is up for Happiest Team.

The awards are run by learning and development company, Laughology, which is the pioneer behind the acclaimed Happy-Centred Schools programme and works with the public and private sector to boost productivity through pioneering initiatives.

The awards celebrate the happiest people and places in the UK and honour individuals and organisations who make a difference to lives and communities through happiness.

It has been a record-breaking year with hundreds of entries. The award panel of independent judges have reached their shortlist decision and winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on Friday, November 17.

The finalists are:

Happiest School

Beckfoot Heaton Primary School and Nursery, Bradford

Kaizen Primary School, Newham, London

Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley, Peterborough

Happiest School Employee

Debbie Field, Coleg Gwent, Crosskeys Campus, Crosskeys

Natalie Reed, Regents Park Community College, Southampton

Gemma Spiers, Paget Primary School, Birmingham

Happiest Pupil

Joseph Edwards, Pelham Primary School, Merton

Callum Carr, St Matthew's Primary School, Luton

Finley Claxton, St Nicholas' CE

First School, Wolverhampton

Happiest Workplace

Burgess Salmon, Bristol

Caridon Property, Croydon

Brampton Recruitment, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Happiest Employee

Joanne Glover, Brampton Recruitment, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Debs Gallagher, Virgin Active, Nottingham

Lucy Ward, Spencers Solicitors, Chesterfield

Happiest Team

Inspired to Change Associates, Peterborough

LACE Partners Ltd, London

The Outward Bound Trust Aberdovey Catering Team, Snowdonia