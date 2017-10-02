Whittlesey school to be shut for a second day

A school in Whittlesey is to be shut for a second day.

Sir Harry Smith Community College in Eastrea Road was closed today (Monday, October 2) due to a lack of water at the premises.

The secondary school will also be shut tomorrow, but principal Dawn White said she has made it clear to Anglian Water that the college needs to re-open on Wednesday.

In an email sent out to parents she said: “I regret to have to let you know that the college will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd October.

“This means that the planned Year 6 open evening has been rescheduled to Thursday 12th October.

“Anglian Water have been working all day to try to resolve the situation, but unfortunately we still have no water to the site.

“We have been very clear to them that continued closure of the college is not an option and that we expect them to provide us with water so that we can reopen on Wednesday morning.

“Again, I apologise for the inconvenience, but the wellbeing of students and staff must be our priority.”

