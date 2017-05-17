Water way to support Peterborough students during exams

Students have been given a helping hand during their exams thanks to a donation of free water to keep them fresh.

The new Co-op store on Oundle Road showed their support for students at Nene Park Academy by providing them with free water to take into their first exam.

The Co-op store, which opened in November last year and has recently been joined by a new store on Thorpe Road, donated water to all students at the first whole-school exam on Tuesday May 16, as well as water for the other whole-school exams at a heavily discounted rate.

Michelle Petersen, Vice Principal at Nene Park Academy, is responsible for overseeing exam provision. She said: “I am delighted with the Co-op store’s generosity in supporting our students. Research has proven that students who take water into the examination hall will gain higher grades than those who do not. Students often forget to drink enough in the midst of stressing about their exams so being able to provide water to them for free is fantastic.”

Graham Arthur, Manager of the Oundle Road Co-op, said: “We were thrilled to be able to support the students of Nene Park Academy. It is always a pleasure to be able to give back to the local community. We wish the students the best of luck with their exams and look forward to working with the Academy more in the future.”