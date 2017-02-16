Volunteers needed for Peterborough school admissions panel

Volunteers are needed to serve on a panel dealing with school admissions appeals in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council are looking for people who can spare from five to 20 days each year to serve on the Education Appeal Panel.

The role is to hear appeals from parents and carers where their child has not been admitted to their preferred school or has been permanently excluded from school.

The council is looking to attract school governors, lay members who have no experience in the management or provision of education and non-lay members who have experience in the management or provision of education, such as a serving or retired teachers or headteacher.

Training will be provided and expenses paid.

If you are interested in volunteering please email karen.taylor@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 452589.