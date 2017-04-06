VIDEO: Moving school return for woman who survived tragic collision

A woman who miraculously survived a tragic collision in 1994 which killed her six-year-old sister has spoken publicly about the fateful day for the first time.

Louise Cade (31) of Spalding returned to The Duke of Bedford Primary School in Thorney yesterday to tell pupils her remarkable story and raise awareness about road safety and the lifesaving care Magpas Air Ambulance delivers.

Louise Cade and MAGPAS Dr Andy Lindsay visiting Duke of Bedford primary school, Thorney to talk about road safety EMN-170504-154151009

Louise said: “Those wonderful people did a lot to save my life and tried their best to save my sister’s life, and I wanted to say thanks for that.”

The school already has a plaque and a stained glass window commemorating Louise’s sister Sally, who passed away on January 21, 1994.

Sally and Louise got off the school bus, held hands, looked both ways and were crossing the road when a car - seemingly out of nowhere - collided with them at high speed.

Remarkably, Louise (who was eight at the time) has fully recovered from her injuries after being brought back to life several times by Magpas doctors, but because of the memory loss she suffered she has had to watch home videos to recall more about her sister.

Louise Cade and MAGPAS Dr Andy Lindsay visiting Duke of Bedford primary school, Thorney to talk about road safety EMN-170504-154203009

She said: “Sally was my best friend. We were very close and we did everything together. From what I understand we finished each other’s sentences, but I do not remember any of that.”

School headteacher Cathy Bailey said “The occasion will have made it a really memorable assembly for the children, but also from meeting Louise because they know of the memorial and some of their parents knew Louise and Sally.”

The money raised at Sally’s funeral paid for a defibrillator which saved the life of Rebekah Cheshire (2). And now, Louise and Rebekah’s mum (also called Louise) are going to do a skydive to raise money for Magpas.

And it was after agreeing to the skydive that Louise Cade decided the time was right to appear at the Duke of Bedford assembly. Magpas Dr Andy Lindsay said: “Louise’s story put road safety in context.” To donate, visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JumpingwithSally.

A stained glass window at the school dedicated to Sally

A plaque at the school dedicated to Sally