Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ Peterborough head teacher Philip Williams

A service of thanksgiving will be held to remember a popular Peterborough head teacher.

Philip Williams was head teacher of William Law Primary School in Werrington for 23 years between 1987 and 2010.

Philip Williams, head teacher of William Law school, talking to some of his pupils

The father sadly died on August 18, just nine days before his 68th birthday.

Philip was appointed Head designate at William Law school in early 1987 and oversaw the completion of the building and appointment of all the original staff at the school. The school expanded rapidly in size into a three form entry school, which at that time was the largest in Peterborough.

In a statement from his family, a spokesman said: “As well as making a point of knowing all pupils personally Philip was passionate in his belief that all children deserved an all-round education. His own love for singing and running impacted the school through the exceptional quality music and sport provision provided. He always inspired all children to do their best and be proud of their achievements.”

Previously Philip had been Head at Peakirk cum Glinton Primary School.

Philip Sang in Peterborough Male Voice Choir. He was a member of Thorney Running Club. He served as a lay Reader at the parish Churches of Thorney and Newborough, taking, assisting in services and preaching up to the week before his death.

Since the sad news, a number of people have paid tribute to Philip on a page set up on Facebook.

Lois Stephens said: “One of life’s most genuine gentlemen.”

Alison Grist wrote: “A great head teacher, my children have great memories of him being the train driver for the Xmas fair RIP Mr Williams x”

And Jan Newell wrote: “Philip Williams was a unique man - a truly brilliant head teacher - dedicated, kind, great sense of humour and immensely sensitive to the needs of the children, parents and carers. He gave to and received loyalty and respect from all his staff whatever their role within the school and we know, from personal experience, that the children really thrived in this happy environment.

Philip was greatly missed when he left William Law - but we must be thankful that he got to spend some happy retirement years with his family.”

A service of thanksgiving for Philip will be held at Thorney Abbey on Wednesday 31 August at 3pm.

Philip leaves behind his wife Kathie daughters Bethan and Rebecca and grandsons Isaac and Lewis.

A donation page has been set up in Philip’s name to raise money for Thorney Abbey. Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/philipwilliamsmemorial

To pay tribute on the Facebook page visit www.facebook.com/Philip-Williams-Memorial-Page-1081168828636507/