Top stars bring class to the stage

Two of the West End’s brightest stars have been helping youngsters at a Peterborough school take to the stage.

The duo are David Thaxton, renowned for his performance as Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and Nancy Sullivan, who appeared in the world premiere of Fabric, a new one-woman play written by Abi Zakarian.

Both are credited with a host of quality performances in leading stage productions.

They appeared at Ken Stimpson Community School to lead a series of workshops with some of the school’s own performers.

Robin Norman, head of performing arts at the school, said: “We have a rich history of students auditioning for, and achieving places, at various theatre schools around the country.

“We have many students now who dream of following a career in theatre in all its forms and we are thrilled to support these students with the opportunity to work with some of the greatest names on the West End stage with many years of top class lead roles between them.

“As a school we endeavour to support all our students in whatever their life choices so this is a wonderful chance to undertake this in the performing arts.

Mr Norman added: “The workshops are available through the generous support of the Peterborough Music Hub, to whom we are incredibly grateful.”

During his career, Mr Thaxton was a member of the National Youth Music Theatre and part of the world premiere of Richard Taylor’s Warchild.

Nancy’s first job was working for Andrew Lloyd Webber at his prestigious Sydmonton Festival in 2005. She also created the role of Chloe for the new Take That musical, Never Forget, which completed a UK Tour in 2007. She then went on to appear as Eponine in Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre).