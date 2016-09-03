Top quality training for young talent

The city’s young musicians will soon have access to high quality music education with the opening of the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians (PCYM) on Saturday, October 8.

The Centre is not for the complete beginner. However, it will seek to attract talented young musicians in the earliest stages of learning, who are able to demonstrate a technical and musical fluency alongside those with more experience and skill.

There’s a great chance to find out more about the centre, see the facilities and experience what a Saturday at PCYM will be like at the PCYM Open Day on Saturday, September 24, at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Ortongate, Peterborough, from 9am to 12:30pm.

The day will include performances from an ensemble of the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, taster sessions, an information desk, a chance to apply/audition and refreshments.

With support from Peterborough Music Hub, the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians is a collaboration between Ormiston Bushfield Academy and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Operating from the high quality facilities at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, this exciting new venture will offer music training at weekends throughout the academic year.

The Guildhall School is now the largest provider of high quality training for talented young musicians in the country with centres in London, Norwich, Bristol, Hestercombe and Saffron Walden. With the introduction of PCYM, Peterborough’s young musicians will have the opportunity to train locally in association with one of the world’s leading conservatoires.

Each week, a variety of classes will be offered across a range of instruments and disciplines. The sessions will be led by a team of highly skilled professional tutors and musicians.

The Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians will offer focused professional training and an opportunity to bring the city’s talented young musicians together, producing the perfect environment for creative excellence.

It will provide a superb foundation for higher education training options and professional music careers in the future.

PCYM is already open for applications on any instrument and application forms and further information can be found on the website or by emailing the PCYM centre manager – kirsten.barr@peterborough.gov. uk.

Admission to PCYM is by audition or teacher reference and aimed at Young People aged between 7-18 years.

For further information email musichub@peterborough.gov.uk or visit www.pcym.org.uk