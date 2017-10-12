Top new labs will inspire Peterborough’s scientists of the future

Scientists of the future are being taught in state-of-the-art labs after an expansion of a Peterborough school was completed.

The labs are now open to students at Nene Park Academy as the first phase of its £4 million expansion has been completed, well ahead of schedule.

In April, it was announced that Nene Park Academy, on Oundle Road, received £4 million in capital spending to expand the number of pupil places they can offer each year. The Academy will receive a new three-storey extension linked to the existing school, with demolition of some existing older buildings throughout the rest of the year.

Steve Howard, Principal of Nene Park Academy, said: “I am thrilled that the expansion is coming along on schedule and that our students are already able to make the most of some of the exciting facilities the expansion will give us. We hope that the new science labs will help to inspire our students to explore opportunities in STEM careers so that they can go on to change the world around us for the better.

“We have been oversubscribed for many years now so we are delighted that this expansion will allow us to accommodate many more local children from 2018, with minimal disruption to those currently at the school.

“At Nene Park Academy we quite simply strive to ‘know and support every student to enjoy and achieve’ and we are delighted that parents increasingly put their faith in us to provide their children with the high quality education they deserve.”

The expansion will mean that the school is able to take an additional 60 students next year and will grow incrementally each year from now on, meaning the school will ultimately be able to take around 300 more students.

As well as the new state of the art science labs, the expansion will also add new classrooms for photography, textiles, music, drama, maths, humanities, English and languages, as well as two light engineering rooms, a CAD/graphics room and a new library. The Academy’s sport facilities also recently received a boost with an additional 3G football pitch and a netball court to follow shortly The expansion is set to be completed for the start of the next academic year.

