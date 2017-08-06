Top marks for nursery

The nursery at Peterborough Regional College has been given an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff (pictured) were delighted with the report, and manager Adele Moore said “We are absolutely thrilled to have received the judgement Outstanding - this grade reflects the hard work and dedication that the team continue to put into their roles.”

Inspectors said that “leadership is inspirational, children form exceptionally close bonds with their key person and staff take the time and effort to really get to know the children and their families as they settle.” To improve further, inspectors suggested the nursery could review the implementation of changes to further support children who speak English as an additional language.