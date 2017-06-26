Three city primaries become academies

Three Peterborough primary schools have converted into academies.

Abbotsmede in Kingsley Road, Watergall in Bretton and Parnwell in Saltersgate have transferred from the control of Peterborough City Council to the Lime Trust, an academy chain.

Council cabinet member for education Cllr Lynne Ayres said: “When schools join together at an academy trust they get the benefit of each other’s assistance.” Fifteen of the 57 primary schools in the city are now academies.

Lime Trust chief executive Lynne Harrowell said: “Lime Trust will bring strong leadership, rapid improvement and better outcomes for children and young people.”

Meanwhile, plans to expand Nene Park Academy, in Oundle Road, by 400 places, and Ormiston Bushfield Academy, in Ortongate, by 300 places, have been approved by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.