The King’s School tops Peterborough GCSE tables

The Kings School has finished top of the charts for pupils achieving A*-C in both English and Maths at GCSE in Peterborough.

League tables released today show 91 per cent of pupils at the school achieved the standard at Key Stage 4. The Peterborough School finished second with 86 per cent hitting the standard, with 82 per cent of Arthur Mellows Village College pupils gaining the grades.

At the other end of the city table, just 22 per cent of pupils at The Voyager Academy achieved A*-C at English and maths.

A B C D E F G H I J K L

Arthur Mellows Village College 258 255 0.14 54.2 82% 33% 32.95 C+ 30.33 Dist- 39.11 Dist+

City of Peterborough Academy n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Greater Peterborough UTC n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Hampton College 144 138 0.06 50.8 60% 21% 24.82 D+ n/a n/a 39.44 Dist+

Iqra Academy Peterborough 9 n/a n/a 48.1 44% 0% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Jack Hunt School 294 271 0.33 49.3 54% 24% 25.81 C- n/a n/a n/a n/a

Ken Stimpson Community School 186 162 -0.02 48.0 54% 11% 23.66 D+ n/a n/a 32.41 Dist-

The King’s (The Cathedral) School 149 142 0.55 65.8 91% 59% 36.11 B- n/a n/a n/a n/a

Nene Park Academy 162 143 0.21 47.7 54% 17% 22.16 D+ n/a n/a 30.28 Dist-

Ormiston Bushfield Academy 141 136 -0.16 43.5 44% 21% 25.50 C- n/a n/a 40.33 Dist+

Peterborough Regional College n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 26.70 Merit+ 27.81 Merit+

The Peterborough School 43 n/a n/a 62.7 86% 21% 32.06 C+ n/a n/a n/a n/a

St John Fisher Catholic High School 121 111 0.46 45.6 46% 8% 23.54 D+ 40.75 Dist+ 28.97 Merit+

Stanground Academy 235 212 -0.05 47.9 60% 26% 27.33 C- 22.54 Merit- 32.21 Dist-

Thomas Deacon Academy 322 319 -0.28 45.0 52% 21% 29.11 C n/a n/a 45.60 Dist*-

The Voyager Academy 224 158 -0.90 33.6 22% 4% 22.54 D+ 27.61 Merit+ 35.32 Dist

KEY:

KEY STAGE 4: GCSEs and equivalent qualifications.

a. The number of pupils eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications. This

is defined as the number of pupils at the end of Key Stage 4, which usually

means all pupils in Year 11.

b. Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure.

c. Progress 8 measure. The new Progress 8 measure looks at the progress a pupil

makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. It is a

value added measure, which compares pupils’ results with the achievements of

other pupils that have the same prior attainment. It measures performance

across eight qualifications.

d. Average attainment 8 score per pupil. This measures the achievement of a

pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, which are

double-weighted, three further qualifications that count in the English

Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure and three other qualifications that can be GCSEs

or any other approved equivalent qualification.

e. Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics.

f. Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate. Pupils achieve the

EBacc if they gain at least a C in GCSE maths, English, science, history or

geography and a language.

KEY STAGE 5: A-levels and equivalent qualifications.

g. Average point score per academic entry. Academic qualifications include

A-levels as well as other academic qualifications such as the International

Baccalaureate Diploma.

h. Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade.

i. Average point score per tech level entry. Technical qualifications include a

number of Level 3 (advanced) qualifications for students wishing to specialize

in a technical occupation or occupational group (for example, this includes

City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma Qualifications)

j. Average point score per tech level entry expressed as a grade.

k. Average point score per applied general entry qualification. These

qualifications include, for example some Pearson BTEC Level 3 courses.

l. Average point score per applied general entry expressed as a grade.