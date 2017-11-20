Talented science students praised by Peterborough-based chemical manufacturer

Have your say

Chemical manufacturer Safapac has praised students for excellent performances in their school science subjects.

The company, of Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate, has a partnership with Sawtry Village Academy that aims to encourage students to take up science subjects.

The five, Kathryn Paternoster, Emma Hunt, Jake Smith, Megan Childs and Katie Wright received their awards for chemistry, physics, biology, applied science, and overall performance in adversity. Safapac awarded each one a £100 Amazon voucher.

John Blaydes, Safapac’s technical director, said: “We felt there was a need to show students a real-world example of what science qualifications can lead to.”

Michelle Garrod, science curriculum leader at the academy, said: “The partnership has opened up students’ eyes to the world of science.”