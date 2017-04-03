Stepping in right direction

A Peterborough day nursery has gone from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ after a new inspection by Ofsted.

Writing about Stepping Stones in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, inspectors said: “Parents speak highly of the nursery and the staff. Communication between staff and parents is exceptionally good, enabling all parents to be fully involved in their child’s care and learning at the nursery.

“Children have warm and affectionate links with all the staff in this small and friendly nursery. They demonstrate that they are happy, content and feel safe.”

The day nursery said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our parents and staff for all their support and partnering with us to enable all their children to flourish at Stepping Stones.”