Special school to reopen at a cost of £2m

A school which closed in 2004 is to be reopened at a cost of £2 million due to a rise in pupils with Special Educational Needs.

Former special needs school St George’s in Lawn Avenue, Park ward, will reopen in July 2018 to educate GCSE pupils from Heltwate School.

Around 30 pupils and staff members from Heltwate in North Bretton will move across due to the increasing demand for places at the special school.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “The refurbishment of St George’s is a temporary measure ahead of a brand new Heltwate School being built on Newark Road ready for the 2019/20 school year. Following this, the former St George’s building will be retained as an educational facility, but the exact use is still to be determined.”

The number of pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEN) increased by 14 per cent between January 2016 and January 2017, then by a further 6.8 per cent between January and October this year.

Currently, there are 1,694 SEN pupils in Peterborough.

St George’s merged with Clayton School in 2004. Both schools moved into a new £3.5 million building and became the Phoenix School. In 2016 Phoenix School was expanded over two sites, while the City of Peterborough Special School opened in September 2012.

The £2 million will in part be spent remodelling parts of St George’s to provide teaching spaces and therapy rooms, refurbished hygiene rooms, classrooms with a corridor to link both sides of the building and external play areas.