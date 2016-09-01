Shameful SATS stats for Peterborough schools

The overall SATS score was not the only category where Peterborough was bottom of the national league tables.

The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in all three subjects in Peterborough was 39 per cent - neighbouring Cambridgeshire scored 49 per cent, Lincolnshire scored 50 per cent, and Northamptonshire 47 per cent. The score for the East of England was 52 per cent, while across England the score was also 52 per cent.

In Peterborough just 35 per cent of boys and 44 per cent of girls reached the expected standard. Both of these scores were the lowest in the country.

For individual subjects, 52 per cent reached the expected standard in reading, 62 per cent in grammar, spelling and punctuation and 59 per cent in maths. They were the lowest scores in reading and grammar, spelling and punctuation in the country, and the second lowest in maths. Beford posted a score just one per cent lower.

A total of 2,557 pupils took the tests in the city.

Speaking after the scores were published, Simon Eardley, chair of primary school headteachers in Peterborough, said: “The end of key stage assessments are designed to test children’s understanding of what they have studied over four years. The new National Curriculum was only introduced in September 2014 and therefore these year six pupils have only been taught it for the last two years. These pupils have been put at an automatic disadvantage by the changes to tests.

“However, these Key Stage 2 tests are here to stay and all headteachers will be working hard, as well as supporting each other, to increase attainment across the city. This is only one measure in which pupils are judged and we expect progress figures, the amount of improvement that pupils make during Key Stage 2, will be nearer to the national average.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesman added: “Results can not be compared to previous years’ results as, following changes introduced by the government, new tests were introduced for pupils this year.

“Pupils have only been taught using the new curriculum for the last two years. The information released is provisional and takes into account attainment data for all pupils.

“When the government calculate the final figure all pupils that have been in the school system for two years or less will be removed and this will increase the city’s overall score.”

