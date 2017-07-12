School children urged to enter Peterborough’s Dino-Gate to win £500 for class

It’s expected to be a gigant-asaurus of an event this summer as Dino-Gate roars into Queensgate Shopping Centre; and now schools are being invited to put their creative feet forward.

Queensgate is offering Peterborough schools the chance to win £500 worth of school supplies for their class and themselves by entering Dino-Gate’s ‘design a dino-footprint’ competition.

Pupils are invited to enter in classes to create a dinosaur footprint from any material and any size and bring it to the centre before Friday July 14 for a chance to win.

A prehistoric panel of judges (Queensgate management) will pick their favourite design from all the entries and announce the winner on Wednesday 19 July.

Entries should be addressed to Alice Watkinson, Queensgate Management, Long Causeway, Peterborough PE1 1NT. All queries should be addressed to marketing@queensgatecm.co.uk

What’s on at Dino-Gate?

On Saturday 29 and Sunday July 30, Central Square will reveal a hidden oasis set in a deep jungle and filled with hidden treasures, games, crafts and, of course, dinosaurs! Join the intrepid explorer, Terry Dactyl as she takes children on an adventure back in time when these humongous creatures roamed the planet.

Dig for fossils, make your own dinosaur model and even see baby dinosaurs hatch, ‘Dino-Gate’ is free for all the family to enjoy at the region’s biggest shopping destination.

There’s more…the main event! See the ‘ferocious’ Dexter the dinosaur come to life followed by his adorable babies as they take visitors on a prehistoric journey through time full of excitement, mystery and laughter. Take a sneak peek at Dexter here: www.rentadinosaur.co.uk