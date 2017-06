Holme Church of England Primary School in Church Street held a ‘reward day’ last Friday for its pupils after being rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

There were stocks and a climbing wall for the pupils to enjoy, including Burt Papworth who took a soaking from his friends, while Martin Hoole from Urban Safari even brought in a baby fox to show the pupils.

The school had been rated ‘good’ in its previous inspection in 2013.