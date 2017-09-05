Queen Katharine's Academy pupils told to return to school in non-uniform this week before receiving free uniforms for all years after supply problems

Pupil's returning to Queen Katharine's Academy in Peterborough this week have been told to wear their own clothes after a problem at the suppliers of the new school uniform.

An update from the school this morning, Tuesday September 5, informs parents that pupils should wear non-uniform on their return to classes on Wednesday and Thursday this week as the campus, formerly The Voyager Academy on Mountsteven Avenue, waits for a delivery of skirts and jumpers.

Principal Scott Hudson wrote this morning: "We are writing to provide an update regarding the distribution of the new academy uniform.

"At this moment in time we have only received from our suppliers the ties and a small number of skirts and therefore clearly we will not be in a position to sensibly distribute any items today.

"We are genuinely sorry about this and offer our apologies for what is a very frustrating and unacceptable position for us to be in. However, we also hope you understand that it is not of our own making; agreed dates and deadlines for our receipt of the uniform items have not been met by the suppliers.

"We have however been informed that the rest of the skirts and jumpers should arrive with us on Thursday. Therefore, we have made the decision to allow students to come to school on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in non-school uniform.

"We will then distribute all uniform on Friday morning as students arrive at the Academy. This is obviously dependent upon us receiving all of the uniform from our suppliers at that time and we will ensure communications are sent as appropriate.

"On Friday boys and girls wishing to wear trousers should arrive in their trousers and white school shirt. Girls wishing to wear a skirt should arrive with a white school shirt and suitable legwear. During the day students will then be provided with their additional uniform. Staff will be on hand to assist with fitting and sizing as appropriate.

"As you are aware all students in Years 8-11 will receive these uniform items for free. We have also decided to provide these items free to Year 7 as a good will gesture given the circumstances. This therefore means that parents do not need to attend the Academy on Friday as staff will distribute uniform as appropriate. PE kit however will need to be purchased as will any additional items of uniform.

"All being well all uniform will be distributed by the end of this week so that we can start on Monday 11th September with all students in their new uniform.

"Once again may we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and co-operation.

"Please do not hesitate to contact the Academy should you have any questions."

Following the school’s decision to form a new partnership with Thomas Deacon Education Trust in January 2017, it consulted with its members of staff and students on the ways that the new relationship and values could be embedded across the school. A new brand that reflected the renewed ambition and positivity was considered the best way to symbolise the start of the new era for the academy.

Therefore a new name, logo and uniiform was introduced for the beginning of this school year.