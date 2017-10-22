Pupils taken back in time

Youngsters learning about life during the Second World War were given a shock when they found a ‘bomb’ on their school field.

Pupils at the Newark Hill Academy were astonished to find a replica Second World War bomb on the grounds when they arrived at school. The youngsters were able to investigate where the bomb had come from, and interview Corporal Baker from the RAF, who told them about careers available in the RAF - including bomb disposal. During the day they also made gas masks, and built shelters outside ‘to prepare for the Blitz.’

Principal, Sonia Kendal said: “We are keen for our pupils

to have real life and stimulating experiences in order for them to immerse themselves fully in their learning.”