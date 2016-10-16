Pupils raise £4k with walk for hospice

More than 1,000 staff and students from Nene Park Academy took part in a whole-school, 10-mile sponsored walk around Ferry Meadows to raise money for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice which is particularly important to both Nene Park Academy and to the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) since both Mr Martin Bacon, former Executive Principal of CMAT, and Miss Cat Black, former English teacher at the Academy, very sadly lost their battles against aggressive cancers.

It was the palliative care and emotional support provided by Thorpe Hall Hospice which eased the pain at such a difficult time for families and colleagues and so all monies raised will go to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to help support them in their excellent work.

More than £4,200 has been raised so far, with more money still to come in.

Principal, Mr Steve Howard said: “This is only the second year that we have organised the whole-school sponsored walk and it was a hugely successful event once again. The weather was very kind to us and the students did themselves and the school proud. This event has now become part of our annual fundraising activities and reinforces our school’s PLEDGES programme; a reward system where students work towards their bronze, silver and gold PLEDGES awards. Taking part in the sponsored walk means that every participant has now achieved their ‘Giving’ PLEDGE.”