Pupils making progress at Peterborough schools

Schools in Peterborough have been celebrating after results released today showed how much progress pupils make were released.

Progress 8 measures the progress made by each student from age 11 to GCSE across eight subjects, including key academic subjects.

Four secondary schools in Peterborough - The King’s School, St John Fisher Catholic High School, Jack Hunt School and Ormiston Bushfield Academy - all achieved above average scores in the tables.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We are delighted that our students have performed so strongly, demonstrating the outstanding value Ormiston Bushfield adds to our students from when they join us at 11 until they leave at 16 after their GCSEs.

“This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of our students and teachers. We look forward to continuing to work with this great group of students to build on this impressive progress and the results they achieved, as they progress through to our sixth form.”

Arthur Mellows Village College, Ken Stimpson Community School, Nene Park Academy and Thomas Deacon Academy were all rated as average, while Hampton College and Stanground Academy were rated as below average.