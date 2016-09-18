Pupils’ inspirational trip to Madagascar

Over the summer, a group of 20 Oundle School pupils were led by three members of the Biology teaching staff on a Biology Expedition to Madagascar.

The group spent their first week in the forest, taking on a number of challenging sampling treks – one app recorded over 30km walked in a single day . The pupils also visited Mariarano Primary School which was nearby, spending time with the children.

The second week was spent at the marine site, where the pupils learnt about reef ecology and conservation. Allowing for some relaxation fitted around diving and snorkelling.

Lower Sixth former, Ruth Palethorpe, 16, said: “I would definitely recommend the trip to anyone with an interest in Biology.”