Pupils devour breakfast lessons

Hungry pupils at a Peterborough school devoured an important lesson in food production during a breakfast class.

The youngsters of Newark Hill Academy, in Eastfield Road, prepared and ate a range of delicious dishes while also learning how the most important meal of the day makes its way from farm to fork.

Breakfast Week is a joint initiative between Kids Country and the Central England Co-operative.

Pancakes were prepared in the classroom and served alongside porridge and bacon sandwiches.

Early Years leader Sue Allsop said: “The pancake making went down particularly well, and one pupil described it as their best day at school ever.

“It was very interactive and everyone learned so much – including the teachers. The day was superbly organised down to the last detail.”

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager of Kids Country, the education arm of the East of England Agricultural Society, said: “It was great fun and the children loved it.

“They learnt how to cook tasty pancakes – and how the wheat they are made from is planted, grown and harvested before being turned into flour.

“They found out how a pig farming enterprise runs, and the amazing amount of hard work a farmer puts into producing that lovely food for the breakfast table. We even had a tractor in the playground.”

Kids Country has just signed a year-long sponsorship deal with the Central England Co-operative.

Member and community relations officer Karen Ball said: “This was a wonderful way to kick-start relationship between ourselves and Kids Country.

“We welcome the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives and education of local children.”