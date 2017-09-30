Proud students and families celebrate graduation day

Hundreds of proud students were rewarded for their hard work at a graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral.

The ceremony was held last Thursday, with more 900 people, including friends and family of the students packing into the historic building.

21st September 2017: UCP Graduation

The ceremony was led by the Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox, and students from University Centre Peterborough (UCP) graduate from a variety of degree programmes including Accounting, Archaeology, Bioscience, Computing, Criminology, Engineering, English Literature, Media and Sports Coaching.

Liz Knight, Academic Director for University Centre Peterborough said “We put our students first in everything we do and offer them the support they deserve from a higher educational institution, which is reflected by their outstanding achievements.”

Many of the graduates have already secured full-time work in their chosen careers and will remain and work in the area. This is aided by students gaining work placements and experience while studying which benefits local businesses by securing the best graduates from the region. Other graduates have continued to study their masters or teaching qualifications including a female student being accepted to study a masters in Engineering at Cambridge.

Whilst studying their degree, students have worked on news reports for BBC Look East, video production for Cambridge University, gained internships at Peterborough Council, presented at national research conferences and even created their own fitness business.

Anglia Ruskin University will also be holding a number of graduation ceremonies in Peterborough during August.

