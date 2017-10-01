Prizes for top pupils

Achievements by Muslim children at schools across Peterborough were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

The Muslim Council of Peterborough held its second Education Awards Night last week, with dozens of pupils and teachers attending from across the city.

Muhammed Choudhary, chairman of the Muslim Council of Peterborough said: “There has never been a more important time to focus on education in the city.

“With Peterborough being placed in the spotlight, to improve standards of Education, it is pertinent that young students in Peterborough, are motivated to achieve to their full potential.

“These awards are an example of reaching out to all sections of the community,and to celebrate the hard work put in by young people right across the city.”

Deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and Deputy Mayoress Doreen Roberts attended the event to hand out prizes, including to Ballal Shabir (pictured).