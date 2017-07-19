Peterborough teachers celebrate Ofsted success

Teachers, pupils and parents are celebrating after a school was given a good rating by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors found Iqra Academy’s ‘leaders and governors have a clear, ambitious, long-term vision for the school.’ They also praised the leadership of teaching, learning and assessment, describing it as being ‘highly effective’.

As a result, inspectors concluded that ‘current pupils show accelerated progress because the work they are set challenges them to achieve well’.

The report also stated that ‘staff morale is high’ and added that ‘parents were universally positive about the education their children receive’.

The report found that ‘pupils benefit from effective teaching that provides interest and variety’.

Inspectors added ‘the good subject knowledge that teachers display allows them to ask challenging questions that captures pupils’ interest. Pupils are attentive and curious. The strong relationships they forge with staff help them to feel secure enough to ask for help, raise questions, and confidently articulate their views’.

Inspectors also found that ‘in the vast majority of lessons, pupils behave in an exemplary fashion. They are conscientious, concentrate hard, listen attentively and respect the views of others’.

They added ‘pupils’ increased leadership raises aspirations, while helping pupils to develop their communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills. The head girl and deputy head girl are powerful role models. Other pupils aspire to follow their lead’.

Michael Wright, principal of Iqra Academy, said: “We are delighted with yet another glowing report. The students, staff and wider community work incredibly hard to make the school a huge success for the girls that learn here. The inspectors’ comments perfectly reflect this effort.

“As a school we are now working more closely with other education leaders in the city and forging stronger links into the community. Of course, while we are in a period of celebration, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to work equally hard to continually improve standards across the school.”