Peterborough second bottom again for SATS as provisional results announced

Peterborough is second bottom in the league tables for SATS results for the second year running, according to newly released provisional data.

Only 51 per cent of Year 6 pupils reached the expected standards of reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 2, compared to 43 per cent last year, which places Peterborough 149th out of 150 in the table.

However, the council expects the final figure to be 53 per cent - a 10 per cent rise on 2016 - when the final results are announced at the end of the year.

For Cambridgeshire County Council the provisional figure is 59 per cent.

The provisional results come just a day after a review into education in Peterborough was released which highlighted the ‘unique challenge’ of high migration into the city.

The review, which was commissioned after Peterborough came second bottom out in last year’s SATS results, listed a number of recommendations to try and boost performances, including establishing a Strategic Board for Education, Further Education and Skills and employing a data analyst at the city council.

The review was commissioned by city council leader Cllr John Holdich who was also education portfolio holder at the time.

That position is now held by Cllr Lynne Ayres who carried out the review.

She said: “This is the second year of new Key Stage 2 exams for 11-year-olds and I’m pleased the provisional data published today is showing a marked improvement on last year’s results.

“Overall 75 per cent of Peterborough schools showed an improvement compared to 2016 which is very good.

“It is clear that the gap between the city’s results and the national average is closing, but the city council and all schools and everyone involved in education in Peterborough remain conscious that more needs to be done to close the gap further still.

“My review of education published this week calls for everyone involved in providing education in Peterborough to work together to strengthen and bolster the good work taking place in schools.

“It also makes a number of recommendations, some of which are already being put into action, which should result in further improvements in attainment levels in coming years.”

In reading, 61 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard, compared to 52 per cent last year.

In writing, 69 per cent reached the expected standard, compared to 67 per cent last year.

And in maths, 67 per cent reached the expected standard, compared to 59 per cent last year.

A council report in March stated that the authority was expecting a “significant improvement to outcomes” this year, based on what it had been told by primary schools.

Formal warning notice letters had been sent to eight primaries, with a further 10 issued letters of concern as part of a large action plan pushed through by the council.

The authority also announced in January that it was to spend £150,000 on not-for-profit organisation Success for All to help out at five underperforming primary schools.

