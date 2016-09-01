Peterborough schools rock bottom of SATS league table

Peterborough schools ‘have no excuses’ after the city finished rock bottom of national school league tables for primary school children.

Just 39 per cent of pupils in the city reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of key stage two. No other local authority scored less than 42 per cent.

Today cllr John Holdich, Peterborough City Council leader, and cabinet member for Education, Skills and University and Communications said the results were ‘not acceptable’ and promised an improvement in next year’s results - but he would not name schools which ‘were a concern.’

He said: “I am aware of the situation, and the results are not good enough.

“There are fluctuations every year, but there are several schools that are causing the council a concern. We are advising them we need to see improvement.

“They will have to work with us with an action plan, to make thins better for the school and the city. “It is not an overnight process - we will write to Ofsted if they continue to cause concern.

“We need to know why we have such low scores. I could give excuses, but we need to find out why some schools are giving results that are lower than they should be.

“It could be turnover of class - it is a real challenge in Peterborough. We have some classes where only a third of the pupils who started at age four are still there aged 11 - and the schools are still full.

“We will see improvement next year.

“Pupil progress is also an important factor, and pupils are making good progress from where they start.”

The results come a week after city pupils posted improved GCSE results compared to last year, and two weeks after A level scores stayed above the national average.

Figures: The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in all three subjects in Peterborough was 39 per cent - neighbouring Cambridgeshire scored 49 per cent, Lincolnshire scored 50 per cent, and Northamptonshire 47 per cent. The score for the East of England was 52 per cent, while across England the score was also 52 per cent.

In Peterborough just 35 per cent of boys and 44 per cent of girls reached the expected standard. Both of these scores were the lowest in the country.

For individual subjects, 52 per cent reached the expected standard in reading, 62 per cent in grammar, spelling and punctuation and 59 per cent in maths. They were the lowest scores in reading and grammar, spelling and punctuation in the country, and the second lowest in maths. Beford posted a score just one per cent lower.

A total of 2,557 pupils took the tests in the city.