Peterborough primary set for £5 million expansion

A £5 million contract to expand Oakdale Primary School in Stanground has been approved.

The school in Oakdale Avenue will go from one form of entry to two forms, increasing the number of pupils per year group by 30.

The expansion will include the building of eight new classrooms and a new main school reception and entrance area.

A new corridor will also link the new facilities to the existing building by demolishing the IT room.

An additional community room and nursery will be built and will include external play areas. A new staff car park will also be introduced at the front of the school.

The new buildings will be built on existing play areas.

Peterborough City Council said a public exhibition at the school was “well attended and the proposals very positively received.”

A planning application for the expansion was submitted in July with a decision due to be made in October.

If agreed works will commence in January with the initial phase completed by September in time for the first Reception intake of 60 pupils.

Nearby primary schools Southfields and St Michael’s have also expanded in the past two years.