Peterborough primary school to reopen tomorrow nearly a week after rodent infestation was found

Leighton Primary School will reopen tomorrow, six days after an infestation of mice forced it to close its doors.

The school, in Orton Malbourne, has been shut since Wednesday (November 30) and remained close for the rest of the week.

Hayley Sutton, headteacher of Leighton Primary School said: “The school will reopen tomorrow following a thorough deep clean of the school today.

“We would like to thank parents for their cooperation over the last few days and we look forward to having the children back at school in the morning.”