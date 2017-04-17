Peterborough organisations rewarded for supporting apprentices

Four local organisations were recently recognised for their commitment to support local apprentices to excel and progress in their apprenticeship programmes, which was celebrated by an event held at City College Peterborough.

Apprentices from Cross Keys Homes, Axiom Housing Association, Little Miracles and The Peterborough School Nursery were joined by Peterborough’s Mayor, Councillor David Sanders, in celebrating their achievements during National Apprenticeship Week.

Working alongside City College Peterborough, the local organisations provide training and practical work experience opportunities.

The four apprentices were presented with certificates in recognition of their outstanding progression through their apprenticeship programmes.

Alice Clark, from Cross Keys Homes, was among the apprentices recognised for her outstanding progression as an Administration Assistant. Alice said: “I have really enjoyed my apprenticeship, and it’s helped me enormously to progress in my career. Throughout my apprenticeship, Cross Keys Homes and City College Peterborough have provided me with ongoing support and training and I have learned so much.”

Allison Long, Cross Keys Homes’ Executive Director of Organisational Effectiveness and HR, said: “We are dedicated to supporting people into employment in a wide range of ways. Our apprenticeships programme is a key part of this support, enabling us to develop young people and guide them into rewarding and fulfilling careers.

“By working in close partnership with City College Peterborough, we are able to provide these young people with the training they need to develop skills that will stay with them for life.”

Pat Carrington, Principal of City College Peterborough added: “It is a pleasure to see employers such as Cross Keys Homes having such a strong commitment to apprenticeships, and this is shown through their outstanding apprentices that continue to work with them and are continuously developing their skills. They have helped over 300 young people during the last year alone, with 146 of these going into education, employment or training.”