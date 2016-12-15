Peterborough at foot of primary school achievement results new tables show

Peterborough has remained at the foot of key stage two education tables as national validated results have been released today.

The city has been ranked 151 out of 152 authorities in the country for pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths when they leave primary school. They have only been ranked above Bedford. Peterborough scored 43 per cent, compared to Bedford’s 42 per cent.

Earlier this year, when the unvalidated results were released, Peterborough finished rock bottom of the table, scoring 39 per cent.

When those results were released in September, Gary Perkins, Peterborough City Council’s assistant director of education said he expected an improvement in the results when the final figures were released.

He said it was thought two schools had been missed off the initial figures, which he expected to add three per cent to the figures.

The initial figures also included pupils who have not been in the country for more than two years, and it was thought the removal of these pupils would also see Peterborough’s score increase.

Last week cllr John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council and cabinet member for education, announced he was launching a review of education in the city.

Cllr Holdich said Peterborough faces a number of challenges, including a number of pupils who do not speak English as a first language, and a high rate of pupil ‘churn’ (pupils moving schools during their education).

However, Paul Brooker, Ofsted’s East of England director, said other authorities were dealing with the challenges better than Peterborough.

