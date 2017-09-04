Parents angered by confusion and delays to delivery of new school uniform for Queen Katherine Academy pupils

Parents have been left disappointed and confused after new school uniforms for the renamed Voyager Acadmey, now Queen Katherine Academy failed to arrive this week.

With pupils back at school this Wednesday, September 6, parents were expecting to be able to collect the new uniform for their children.

However a notice published on the school's website today, Monday September 4, reads: "Due to supplier difficulties we have not received the expected delivery of uniform.

"Please do not come to the school to collect a uniform until further notice.



"At present we still do not have a delivery date for the uniform, please keep checking back for updates. Sincere apologies for the inconvenience."

An update on the school's Facebook page this afternoon added: "Unfortunately, we have still not received delivery of the new uniform. Staff are working tirelessly to resolve this."

This caused confusion and anger among some parents who had earlier been told the uniforms had arrived and would be ready for collection between 9am and 5pm tomorrow, Tuesday.

One parent said: "I've booked time off work yet again to collect tomorrow, if this isn't there then I won't be able to come again as this is now twice I've booked time off! I also phoned the school to be told to come tomorrow! Not on and completely unacceptable and unprofessional. Proper communication is needed for parents!"

Another parent messaged the Peterborough Telegraph to say: "My daughter is going into year 9. We received emails on 7th July to advise about when we could collect uniforms, so I made arrangements to go into work late on one of those days, the first day they said.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances I had to change the day I was to attend, lucky for me I did. The uniforms were not there and there was no contact to tell us till later in the day. The updates have been really poor.

"I called the school today to be told that I could collect between 9-5 tomorrow no other times available, I explained that might not be possible due to work, was told my child would have to collect the uniform Wednesday morning on arrival to school. That will not happen as I need to check sizes and pay for the uniform. No prices have been given either.

"Then we get a message saying uniforms not available this afternoon on Facebook."

Following the school’s decision to form a new partnership with Thomas Deacon Education Trust in January 2017, it consulted with its members of staff and students on the ways that the new relationship and values could be embedded across the school. A new brand that reflected the renewed ambition and positivity was considered the best way to symbolise the start of the new era for the academy.

Therefore a new name, logo and uniiform was introduced for the beginning of this school year.