Ofsted joy after years of work from school

A school has had the perfect end of term celebrations after posting a ‘good’ Ofsted report - four years after being placed in special measures.

West Town Academy was given an ‘Inadequate’ rating in 2013 - but has since been taken over by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, and has seen standards rise dramatically.

The latest Ofsted inspection rated the school as ‘Good.’

Executive Principal, Jane Dooley, said: “We are very pleased with the findings of our first report since becoming an academy in 2014. Our staff team have worked incredibly hard to turn the school around and deserve all the praise they receive in the report.

“The school joined CMAT at a very challenging time, shortly after it had been placed into ‘special measures’ in 2013. Since this time we have made significant improvements to teaching and results and moved into our vibrant new school building.”

The report particularly praised the school’s committed team of staff, and the improvements made in reading, writing and mathematics and the care and guidance given to pupils who need extra help and support.

The inspectors also praised the behaviour of the youngsters at the Midland Road school.

To improve further, the school was told more able pupils needed to be challenged further in class, and to tackle poor attendance from a small number of pupils.

Mrs Dooley added: “We are very proud that our hard work has been recognised and has helped to make every area of the school become rated as ‘Good’. Children at West Town now receive a high level of education and achieve better results in all areas, both academic and personal.”