Fulbridge Academy in New England has joined with Arthur Mellow Village College in Glinton to form the new Four Cs Multi Academy Trust.

Fulbridge will be the lead school for primary education and Arthur Mellows will lead on secondary.

Staff and assets of both schools have now transferred to the multi academy trust. The trust will run a new free school at Paston Reserve, called the Manor Drive Primary Academy, once it opens in September 2019.