New head to take charge at ‘amazing’ school in the Deepings

Students are to come back to The Deepings School on Monday after the summer holiday with a new head teacher in charge this term.

Richard Lord officially took over as educational leader of the school in Deeping St James yesterday, succeeding Richard Trow who spent nine years at The Deepings School, the last two as head teacher.

Mr Lord was previously principal of Ken Stimpson Community School, Peterborough, before his new appointment which was confirmed in June after he was interviewed by governors at The Deepings School and officials from the CfBT Schools Trust which oversees the school’s management.

A CfBT Schools Trust spokesman said: “Pupils, parents and staff at The Deepings School were informed in May that Richard Trow would be leaving the school at the end of the academic year to take up a new post as head teacher at the Priory City of Lincoln Academy.

“Throughout his time at The Deepings School, Richard has worked tirelessly on behalf of the students and staff.

“As we wish him Richard for the future and thank him for all his work at the school, the new head teacher of The Deepings School from September 1 will be Richard Lord.

Richard Trow (front third right), outgoing head teacher of The Deepings School, with Linda Taylor (front third left) and students Dan White, Harley Grewal, Esther Alderson, Linda Taylor, Chay Dunnett, William Murphy, Imogen Norris and Nathan Cook. Photo by Tim Wilson.

“He was formerly the principal of Ken Stimpson Community School in Peterborough and we look forward to welcoming him to our school community, confident that he will further develop The Deepings School’s success.”

Mr Trow said: “The Deepings is an amazing School and I am very proud and privileged to have served there for the last nine years.

“I am confident that the new headteacher, Richard Lord, will continue to drive improvements there and I wish him, the staff and our students the very best in the future.

“As for myself, I am excited about the new headship I have at the Priory City of Lincoln Academy and I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead them towards achieving their goals.”

In a joint letter to parents in June informing them of Mr Lord’s appointment, chairman of governors Jonathan Theobalds and Chris Tweedale of the CfBt Schools Trust said: “Richard Lord has clearly demonstrated his ability to successfully lead a school and take it forward.

“The school, governors and trust are confident that Richard will further develop the success of The Deepings School and we look forward to welcoming him to our school community.”