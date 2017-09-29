New director for trust

An academy trust which runs a number of schools in Peterborough has appointed a new director for the south of the country.

Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), which runs Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Ormiston Meadows Academy in the city, along with several others across the country, has appointed Robert Pritchard as its new Regional Director South. With over twelve years’ experience as a head teacher, Robert has a proven track record of developing teams to drive success in both the secondary and primary sectors. He has also worked as an Ofsted Inspector in the North of England.

He said: “OAT has a strong track record in delivering significant school improvement and never shying away from a challenge, and I am excited to be part of this and to further the Trust’s excellent work and achievement to date.”

Robert takes on the role on a part-time basis and will continue to serve as executive head teacher at a school in Harrogate and another in Scarborough.