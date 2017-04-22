New campaign to prepare for school

A new campaign aimed at giving Peterborough’s youngest children the best start in school launched with events for families in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The new START campaign promises to offer resources, information and support to help get youngsters ready for their first day at primary school.

The campaign was developed by Peterborough City Council in partnership with nurses, children’s centres, the National Literacy Trust, Vivacity, Cross Keys Homes, Axiom Housing, Family Action, City College Peterborough and representatives from schools, pre-schools and nurseries.

Council leader and education cabinet member Councillor John Holdich, Sally Atkinson from the National Literacy Trust, and Annie Hornsby, an early childhood specialist, met with children and parents yesterday.

Activities included storytelling, singing, craft activities and handing out free books. Information on organisations offering help and support for children was also given.

Sally said: “The START campaign offers simple tips and activities for children to help build their confidence so that they begin school curious and ready to learn.”

Cllr Holdich said: “We’ve been concerned as an authority for some time that young people starting school have not been school ready.

“We are getting young people starting schools who do not know how to put shoes on or socks on. In some extreme cases they are still in nappies.

“We are trying to encourage parents to have their children ready. We are giving parents the opportunity to talk about it.

“Statistics show young people ready for school perform a lot better.”

More information on the campaign is available on the council’s website at: www.peterborough.gov.uk/START.