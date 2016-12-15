MP says Peterborough SATS results are ‘appalling and unacceptable’

A Peterborough MP has slammed the latest education results in the city, labelling them as ‘appalling.’

North West Cambrdgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said he would be asking Peterborough City Council ‘uncomfortable questions’ about the results which saw Peterborough sit second bottom of attainment rankings for pupils leaving primary school.

Mr Vara said: “These results are appalling and simply unacceptable.

“The Council’s present education policy has failed and continues to do so, and a radical change is required forthwith. Local people don’t want excuses and explanations anymore, they simply want to know what is going to be done to improve the situation.

“I am meeting with senior people in the Council next week and will be asking some uncomfortable questions.”

The council has launched a review of education in the city in an attempt to improve results and attainment for pupils of all ages across Peterborough.

